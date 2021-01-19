Telus ranked fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q4 2020: report

Telus has been ranked the fastest mobile operator in Canada for Q4 2020, according to Ookla’s latest market analysis report.
The Vancouver-based national carrier, which also topped ranks in Q3 2020, received a speed score of 87.88. To determine speed scores, Ookla measures each provider’s download and upload speed to rank overall network speed performance.
Montreal-based national carrier Bell followed in second place with a score of 84.51 and Toronto-based national carrier Rogers ranked third with a score of 73.05.
The report outlines that among top mobile providers, Freedom Mobile had the lowest latency at 27ms. Roger’s flanker brand Fido followed with 28ms and Telus ranked third with 29ms. Rogers and Bell rounded out the top five with 31ms each.
“In measuring the consistency of each operator’s performance, we found that Fido has the highest consistency score in Canada during Q4, with 90.5 percent of results showing at least a 5Mbps minimum download speed and 1Mbps minimum upload speed,” the report notes.
Rogers followed in second place with a consistency score of 88.3 percent and Telus ranked third with a score of 84.4 percent. Freedom Mobile and Bell rounded out the top five with scores of 84.1 percent and 83.2 percent, respectively.
Bell topped ranks in median 5G download speeds with 228.99Mbps and Telus followed with 220.31Mbps. Rogers ranked third with 129.82Mbps.
The report reveals that Bell also had the best 4G availability in Canada during the quarter at 97.1 percent. Telus wasn’t far behind with 96.9 percent and Rogers followed with 95.5 percent.
Alberta showed the fastest mean mobile download speed in Canada during Q4 2020 at 101.40Mbps. British Columbia ranked second with 94.54Mbps and Ontario rounded out the top three with 91.00Mbps. Interestingly, Saskatchewan had the slowest mean download speed with 67.37Mbps.
In terms of cities, Edmonton showed the fastest mean mobile download speed among Canada’s most populous cities at 124.97Mbps. Calgary followed with 117.10Mbps and Vancouver ranked third with 116.51Mbps.
Ookla notes that Rogers was the fastest fixed broadband provider with a speed score of 147.12. Shaw followed in second place with a score of 146.96 and Telus ranked third with 105.90.
Rogers also has the highest consistency score with 88.7 percent of results showing at least a 25Mbps minimum download speed and 3Mbps minimum upload speed. Shaw followed in second place with a score of 86 percent and Cogeco rounded out the top three with 83.7 percent.
New Brunswick showed the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband at 192.17Mbps and Yukon had the slowest at 64.05Mbps.
