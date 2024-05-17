fbpx
Presto Cards to gain Apple Wallet support ‘soon’

Metrolinx has started the hype train

Brad Bennett
May 17, 202412:10 PM EDT 0 comments

After years of waiting and delays, Metrolinx has faintly officially shared that Presto cards will soon work in Apple Wallet.

The transit authority has shared a post on Twitter (X) that says, “Your iPhone and Apple Watch will soon be your Presto card. Stay tuned for more details.”

This follows previous reports that stated the feature would launch in July of 2024, a little over a month away. However, now that Presto is sharing the news on social media, there is some speculation that it could launch as early as June.

Once the feature launches, you’ll be able to assign your Presto to be your express transit pass, which means you can tap your phone to public transit terminals in the Greater Toronto Area without needing to unlock it. It also appears that it will work on both Apple Watch and iPhone, which is handy as well.

Android users have been able to add Presto cards to Google Wallet since November 2023.

Header image credit: Presto

Source: Presto

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

