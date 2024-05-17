Threads wants to be the new TweetDeck

X (formerly Twitter) sucks now, and the new TweetDeck (which I shamefully pay for) is even worse.

This is where Meta’s Threads come in. While the platform has been surprisingly pretty great so far, evoking an earlier, more innocent era of Twitter, its layout leaves a lot to be desired. Thankfully, the platform’s new web-based TweetDeck-like design solves this.

The column system allows users to have separate sections for accounts and search for tags and notifications. Specific columns can also be set to update in real-time. Even the overall design looks a lot like old-school TweetDeck, which is very cool as a long-time user of the once-great platform.

Unfortunately, I’m not part of the feature test group, so I haven’t tried it out for myself, but it seems pretty good at the outset. Meta will likely roll out this new design to a wider group of users soon. Alongside the new layout, Adam Moserri, the head of Instagram, says the platform “is also releasing a new chronological tab for searches. ”

While it started as a third-party platform, TweetDeck was purchased by Twitter in 2011.

Source: @Zuck Via: The Verge