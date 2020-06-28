Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Microsoft Surface Book 3 Review: It’s time to rethink the hinge
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in July 2020
- Bell no longer plans to charge an additional fee for 5G service next year
- Here’s what’s coming and leaving Netflix Canada in July 2020
- Toronto Pearson launches cleaning robots, partners with data firm to manage COVID-19 risks
- Rogers brings back the $75/20GB data promotional plan
- Telus offering $75/20GB promo plan until June 30
- Bell brings back $75/20GB promotional plan yet again
- More than 175 million cars have embedded BlackBerry QNX tech
- Ontario’s new elementary school math curriculum includes coding education
- Government partners with Markham-based company to test UV sanitizer technology
- Tangerine now lets new clients sign-up digitally through its app by taking a selfie
- Apple announces macOS Big Sur at WWDC 2020 with a brand new design
- Apple to bring revamped Maps app to Canada this year
- Apple unveils new iOS 14 Home Screen experience at WWDC 2020
- Innovation Minister says China ‘applying pressure’ to utilize Huawei gear for 5G rollout
- Sobeys launches online grocery home delivery in Vaughn, Ontario, rest of GTA coming soon
