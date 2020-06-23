Tangerine now lets new clients sign-up digitally through its app

Tangerine is now accepting new clients digitally through its mobile banking app to help Canadians manage their finances at home.
The bank notes that this way Canadians won’t have to visit a branch or wait to speak to a live agent. Tangerine says it is the first bank in Canada to offer this service.
“To get started, all it takes is a quick photo of your ID and a selfie to match your identity,” the bank states in a press release.
Tangerine says the process is completely self-directed, which means you don’t need to leave your home, and just have to sign-up on a smart device. It notes that service is subject to successful digital verification.
Potential new clients will have to first scan a valid Canadian driver’s license, and then take a selfie so the bank can verify it against their ID. Next, you’ll have to fill in some information and then provide the bank with your digital signature.
Tangerine notes that it won’t store any of these images, and that it only uses them to verify your identity.
“This is the latest innovation we’re rolling out and we’ll continue to look for ways to improve the digital onboarding experience, with more innovations to come,” said Gillian Riley, the president and CEO of Tangerine Bank, in the press release.
You can download the Tangerine mobile banking app from the iOS App Store or on Google Play.
Source: Tangerine
