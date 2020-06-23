Government partners with Markham-based company to test UV sanitizer technology

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has announced that the government has partnered with Lind Equipment to test UV sanitizer technology.
The Markham, Ontario-based company has created a tool called “Apollo Light” that can be used to decontaminate work areas and enable the re-use of personal protective equipment, according to the minister’s announcement during a press briefing on June 23rd.
“There are promising signs that indicate UV light can inactivate bacteria and viruses. To move the project forward, we will be piloting the Apollo Light in certain Global Affairs offices in Ottawa,” Bains stated.
Today’s #MadeInCanadaProject 🇨🇦 update:
✅ We’ve signed a contract with @LindEquipment to test a UV sanitizer innovation called “Apollo Light,” which could be used to decontaminate specific work areas and enable the re-use of personal protective equipment. ⤵️
— Navdeep Bains (@NavdeepSBains) June 23, 2020
He noted that if the pilot is successful, the technology could be used in vehicles such as trains, buses, police cars and ambulances.
The government is also partnering with Kitchener-based Cloud Diagnostics to develop a wearable device to remotely monitor COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from hospitals.
Bains also announced a partnership with Etobicoke-based Myant to produce smart garments that use embedded sensors to collect and read biometrics of patients, which will allow healthcare workers to focus on the most critical cases.
The government has announced a number of partnerships with Canadian technology firms since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is continuing to receive applications for proposals to further the fight against the virus through technological means.
