Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 22-28]

Amazon Prime Video
Gemini Man
A former hitman is hunted by a younger clone of himself who was sent by the government.
Gemini Man was directed by Ang Lee (Brokeback Mountain) and stars Will Smith (Ali), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) and Clive Owen (Inside Man).
Original theatrical release date: October 11th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 25th, 2020
Genre: Action-thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 26 percent (based on 302 reviews)
Crave
Clemency
A prison warden grapples with the psychological and emotional baggage of carrying out years of death row executions.
Clemency was directed by Chinonye Chukwu (The Dance Lesson) and stars Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton).
Original theatrical release date: December 27th, 2019
Crave release date: June 26th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 119 reviews)
Drag Ball
Pride Toronto has taken its annual Drag Ball event virtual. On Saturday, June 27th at 8pm ET, check out performances by the 12 queens competing in Canada’s Drag Race, which will premiere on Crave on July 2nd.
Drag Ball will be hosted by Etalk‘s Traci Melchor and feature special messages from Canada’s Drag Race judges Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Stacey McKenzie, plus some secret celebrity guests.
Note that while Crave is presenting the special (and will be streaming the actual Drag Race Canada), Drag Ball will be available for free on YouTube here.
Doctor Sleep
Set several decades after Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, Doctor Sleep follows an adult Danny Torrance as he protects a young girl from a supernatural cult while struggling with his own psychic abilities and inner demons.
Doctor Sleep is based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel of the same name and stars Ewan McGregor (Fargo), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) and Kyliegh Curran (The Lion King on Broadway).
Original theatrical release date: December 27th, 2019
Crave release date: November 8th, 2019 (North America)
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 2 hours, 32 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (based on 310 reviews)
Doom Patrol (Season 2)
A ragtag group of superheroes who are shunned by society are welcomed into the home of a medical doctor.
Doom Patrol is based on DC Comics’ eponymous superhero team and stars Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black), April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men), Joivan Wade (EastEnders), Alan Tudyk (Firefly), Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), Timothy Dalton (License to Kill) and American-Canadian Brendan Fraser (The Mummy).
Crave release date: June 25th, 2020 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 11 reviews)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark focuses on true crime author Michelle McNamara’s efforts to investigate and write about one of California’s most infamous serial killers and rapists, the Golden State Killer.
Crave release date: June 28th, 2020 at 10pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday night)
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 11 reviews)
Disney+
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 [Disney+ Original]
Disney offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Frozen 2 alongside various cast and crew, including directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee (who also wrote the screenplay) and actresses Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Kristen Bell (Elsa).
It’s worth noting that Frozen 2 is also streaming on Disney+.
Disney+ Canada release date: June 26th, 2020 (all six episodes)
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Six episodes (29 to 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Netflix
Athlete A [Netflix Original]
This documentary puts a spotlight on the athletes who were abused by USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and the journalists who helped bring their stories to light.
Netflix Canada release date: June 24th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 23 reviews)
Dark (Season 3) [Netflix Original]
In the third and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed German sci-fi series, the story comes to a conclusion in a strange new world filled with striking similarities and disturbing differences.
Dark was created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese (Who Am I — No System is Safe) and stars Louis Hofmann (Land of Mine), Oliver Masucci (Er Ist Wieder Da) and Jördis Triebel (One Breath).
Netflix Canada release date: June 27, 2020
Genre: Sci-fi, thriller
Runtime: Eight episodes (57 to 73 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on five reviews)
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything [Netflix Original]
In his first original stand-up special for Netflix, comedian Eric Andre riffs on fast-food icons, autofill and the “Cops” theme song.
Netflix Canada release date: June 23rd, 2020
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Runtime: 51 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga [Netflix Original]
A small-town Icelandic singing duo get the chance to represent their country in the world’s biggest song contest.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga was directed by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) and stars Will Ferrell (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy), London, Ontario’s own Rachel McAdams (Spotlight) and Dan Stevens (Legion).
Netflix Canada release date: June 26th, 2020
Genre: Musical-comedy
Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent (based on 63 reviews)
Home Game [Netflix Original]
This docuseries showcases some of the most unique and dangerous traditional sports from around the world, such as Scotland’s Highland Games, freediving in the Phillipines and Texas’ Roller Derby.
Netflix Canada release date: June 23rd, 2020
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (23 to 36 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Studio Ghibli films
Twenty of Studio Ghibli’s beloved animated films are now streaming on Netflix Canada.
From June 25, 20 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming to Netflix in Canada. We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/N3497Q8Xyg
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) June 22, 2020
Here’s the full list:
- Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
- Castle in the Sky (1986)
- My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
- Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
- Only Yesterday (1991)
- Porco Rosso (1992)
- Ocean Waves (1993)
- Pom Poko (1994)
- Whisper of the Heart (1995)
- Princess Mononoke (1997)
- My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)
- Spirited Away (2001)
- The Cat Returns (2002)
- Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
- Tales of Earthsea (2006)
- Ponyo (2008)
- The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)
- From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
- The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2014)
- When Marnie Was There (2014)
Netflix Canada acquiring the rights to Studio Ghibli’s films is particularly notable, given that the Oscar-winning Japanese animation company’s works hadn’t ever been on a Canadian streaming service before. Instead, they had only been available to purchase individually on digital platforms like iTunes and Google Play since December.
Around this time, Canadians had to watch as Ghibli distributor Gkids confirmed that the films would make their way to HBO Max in the U.S. and Netflix internationally, with the Great White North seemingly being left out.
It’s important to note that 2013’s The Wind Rises — Ghibli co-founder and legendary director Hayao Miyazaki’s most recent film — is set to hit Netflix Canada on August 1st. That said, there’s been no word on whether Grave of the Fireflies, Ghibli’s beloved 1988 WWII drama, will make its way to Netflix Canada as well.
Video on demand (VOD)
Irresistible
A Democratic strategist tries to help a candidate win an election in a small right-wing town.
Irresistible was written and directed by former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart and stars Steve Carrell (The Office), Rose Byrne (Damages), Chris Cooper (Adaptation), Topher Grace (That ’70s Show), Vancouver’s own Mackenzie Davis (Halt and Catch Fire) and Ladner, B.C.’s Will Sasso (Mad TV).
The political comedy was originally supposed to release in theatres but Focus Features has brought the film straight to VOD due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VOD release date: June 26th, 2020
Genre: Political comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 40 percent (based on 120 reviews)
