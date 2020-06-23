More than 175 million cars have embedded BlackBerry QNX tech

BlackBerry has announced that its BlackBerry QNX software is now embedded in more than 175 million cars.
The newly revealed stat marks a 25 million car increase from when the company last reported its automotive footprint in June 2019.
This figure includes all vehicles on the road, such as BMW, Ford, Porsche, Toyota, and more.
“In the past five years we’ve gone from BlackBerry QNX technology helping to power 60 million cars to today’s announcement of more than 175 million,” said John Chen, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO, in a press statement.
BlackBerry says it measured QNX software usage by collaborating with research and industry analyst firm, Strategy Analytics.
Image credit: BlackBerry
Source: BlackBerry
