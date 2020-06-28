Google Phone app to get ‘Verified Calls’ feature to tell you why a business is calling

Google is working on a new ‘Verified Calls’ feature for the Phone app to let users know why a business may be calling them.
The feature is meant to make it easier for people to decide if they want to answer a call or not. Businesses can sign-up to pass Google’s verification process by sending their phone number, your phone number and then the reason for the call.
Once you receive a call from a verified business, the Phone app will let you know the reason for the call. For instance, it could read “scheduling your internet installation” or “your food delivery.”
“When the business calls you, your device compares the incoming call information with the information Google received from the business. If there’s a match, the Phone app displays the call as a verified call,” Google notes on a support page for the feature.
The tech giant says it deletes your phone number and the reason for the call from the Verified Calls server within minutes of verification.
It’s unknown when this feature will roll out, but the fact that Google has made a support page for it suggests that it could be released pretty soon.
