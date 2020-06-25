Bell brings back $75/20GB promotional plan yet again

Bell has once again brought back its $75/20GB promotional plan.
Bell, along with Rogers and Telus, have all been sporadically offering $75/20GB plans over the last several months. At the time of writing, Bell’s website did not list an end date for the $75/GB promotion, but in the past, these plans have stuck around for the weekend.
Further, Bell’s website lists the plan as available for new activations and upgrades only.
As before, if you sign up for the promotional plan, you’ll get 20GB of high-speed data each month followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps. Additionally, subscribers get unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging. All plans include call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling.
Typically, Bell’s $75 plan includes 10GB of high-speed data, so this promotion effectively gives you double the data.
Along with the $75/20GB promotion, Bell is offering an $85/20GB plan. This plan doesn’t include unlimited data, so if you use up all 20GB, you have to pay overage fees. However, the data is shareable, so you could activate two of these plans and get a total of 40GB of data shared across both lines.
Finally, Bell is offering a version of that plan with unlimited Canada/U.S. calling for $105 per month.
Those interested can see all the plans on Bell’s website. Rogers and Telus are also offering similar plans.
Comments