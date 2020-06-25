Here’s what’s coming to Crave in July 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in July.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
July 1st
- South Park: season 23
- Doctor Who: season 12
- Keyhole (Starz)
- Meatballs (Starz)
July 2nd
- Canada’s Drag Race: season 1 @9pm ET *Crave Original*
July 3rd
- Dragonheart: Vengence (HBO + Movies)
- Ford V Ferrari (HBO + Movies)
- The Jesus Rolls (HBO + Movies)
- Little Baby Bums
- The Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike
- A Time to Kill (Starz)
- American History X (Starz)
- Apollo 13 (Starz)
Space Jam (Starz)
- Tarantula (Starz)
- The Deer Hunter (Starz)
- The Devil’s Own (Starz)
July 5th
- Outcry: season 1 *season premiere*
July 8th
- Inescapable (Starz)
July 9
- Expecting Amy (HBO + Movies)
July 10
- Harriet (HBO + Movies)
- The Addams Family (HBO + Movies)
- Vivarium (HBO + Movies)
- Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
- Camp Lakebottom
- As Good as it Gets (Starz)
- Batman (1989) (Starz)
- Batman and Robin (Starz)
- Batman Forever (Starz)
Batman Returns (Starz)
- Closer (Starz)
- Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisters (Starz)
- Her (Starz)
- Intrigo: Dear Agnes (Starz)
- Intrigo Death of an Author (Starz)
- Intrigo Samaria (Starz)
July 12th
- P-Valley: season 1, episode 1 (Starz)
July 14th
- Showbiz *Documentary* (HBO + Movies)
July 15th
- Girls Night Out (Starz)
July 17th
- Motherless Brooklyn (HBO + Movies)
- The Song of Names (HBO + Movies)
- If We Built it Today
- Om Nom Stories: season 4
- Playlist with Jak Knight
- Duplicity (Starz)
- Natural Born Killers (Starz)
- Robots (Starz)
- True Lies (Starz)
- Twins (Starz)
- Wanted (Starz)
July 23rd
- Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (Starz)
Everything is Illuminated (Starz)
July 24th
- Crank Yankers: season 5A
- Mini! Chainsaw Richard
- Harold and Kumar go to White Castle (Starz)
- Phone Booth (Starz)
- The Change-Up (Starz)
- The Last Full Measure (Starz)
The Sting (Starz)
- Room 104: season 4, episode 1 @11pm ET
- Last Christmas (HBO + Movies)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (HBO + Movies)
July 29th
- The Weight Gold *Documentary* @9pm ET
July 31st
- Barbie Vlogger
- Fear Thy Neighbour: seasons 1-6
