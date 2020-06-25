Rogers brings back the $75/20GB data promotional plan

Rogers has once again brought back its $75 per month 20GB data deal, an offer that seems to be as popular as the $60/6GB promo from years past.
The carrier doesn’t indicate when the plan expires but states that it’s available for ‘for a limited time.’
Rogers says the plan is “5G-ready” and that it gives users 20GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.
This plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, text picture and video messaging, voicemail, call and name display, call waiting, forwarding and group calling.
Bell and Telus are also offering a similar $75/20GB promotional plan.
Source: Rogers
