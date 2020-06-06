Samsung could hold online Note 20 Unpacked event on August 5

Samsung will reportedly move its Unpacked event online and will hold it on August 5th this year.
According to two leakers, as reported by Droid Life, Samsung will launch the Note 20 series at an online Unpacked event on August 5th. Samsung typically unveils the new Note smartphones in August, so an August 5th event makes sense for that line. Given the current situation with the pandemic, it also comes as no surprise that Samsung plans to do the event online.
Like last year, the South Korean company is expected to launch two Note phones, a Galaxy Note 20 and a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (instead of a Note 20+).
However, Samsung is rumoured to do more than just launch new Note phones. According to the leaks, one of which is the well-know Ice Universe, Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Tab S7 and S7+ as well as the Galaxy Watch 2.
If accurate, that’s an absolutely insane number of devices to announce in one event. Regardless, the Note line will likely be the focus for Samsung.
We already know quite a lot about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20. Thanks to leaks, we’ve got an idea of what colour options the Note 20 will offer, that it will support 5G and 25W charging and more.
However, some of the other mentioned devices haven’t received as much leak attention. For example, we don’t know very much about the Galaxy Fold 2 or the Z Flip 5G. Of course, that could change at any time thanks to leaks, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Samsung managed to keep at least one device mostly secret until the Unpacked event.
Source: Droid Life Via: Android Authority
