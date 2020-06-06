PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung could hold online Note 20 Unpacked event on August 5

Samsung reportedly will unveil a Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G and more alongside the Note 20

Jun 6, 2020

1:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Note 10+

Samsung will reportedly move its Unpacked event online and will hold it on August 5th this year.

According to two leakers, as reported by Droid Life, Samsung will launch the Note 20 series at an online Unpacked event on August 5th. Samsung typically unveils the new Note smartphones in August, so an August 5th event makes sense for that line. Given the current situation with the pandemic, it also comes as no surprise that Samsung plans to do the event online.

Like last year, the South Korean company is expected to launch two Note phones, a Galaxy Note 20 and a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (instead of a Note 20+).

However, Samsung is rumoured to do more than just launch new Note phones. According to the leaks, one of which is the well-know Ice Universe, Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Tab S7 and S7+ as well as the Galaxy Watch 2.

If accurate, that’s an absolutely insane number of devices to announce in one event. Regardless, the Note line will likely be the focus for Samsung.

We already know quite a lot about the upcoming Galaxy Note 20. Thanks to leaks, we’ve got an idea of what colour options the Note 20 will offer, that it will support 5G and 25W charging and more.

However, some of the other mentioned devices haven’t received as much leak attention. For example, we don’t know very much about the Galaxy Fold 2 or the Z Flip 5G. Of course, that could change at any time thanks to leaks, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Samsung managed to keep at least one device mostly secret until the Unpacked event.

Source: Droid Life Via: Android Authority

Related Articles

News

Jun 6, 2020

10:03 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, ROG Phone III and Huawei patent leaks from this past week

News

May 23, 2020

10:03 AM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 and Galaxy Note 20 leaks from this past week

News

Jun 3, 2020

5:56 PM EDT

Samsung Note 20 to drop ‘Plus’ brand in favour of ‘Ultra’

News

Jun 2, 2020

11:16 AM EDT

Telus, Koodo add RCS support for some Samsung smartphones

Comments