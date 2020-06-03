Samsung Note 20 to drop ‘Plus’ brand in favour of ‘Ultra’

Samsung might be using its ‘Galaxy Ultra’ branding with its upcoming Note 20 handset.
In a new listing on the Bluetooth Launch Studio where the Bluetooth SIG is located, there’s a phone with the device model name ‘SMN986U that includes the design name ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.’ The listing was first spotted by the XDA Developers.
The model number listed is what’s been associated with the long-rumoured Note 20+ since the device first leaked. If the Bluetooth SIG is correct, then Samsung will call its handset the Note 20 Ultra and not the previously rumoured Note 20+.
The Note 20 Ultra is rumoured to sport a 6.9-inch screen with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, a 108-megapixel primary shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery.
With the 108-megapixel primary camera and its 6.9-inch screen, it makes sense Samsung would give the smartphone the same branding as the S20 Ultra.
Comments