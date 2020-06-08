The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 might be coming a lot sooner than initially expected. The smartwatch has already been certified by several agencies, including the FCC, NRRA and the Korean NBTC. Now, Galaxy Watch 3 support pages are available on Samsung’s official South Korean website.
Samsung’s support pages reveal that there are four models of the Galaxy Watch 3: the ‘SM-R840NZKAKOO,’ ‘SM-R840NZSAKOO,’ ‘SM-R850NZDAKOO’ and ‘SM-R850NZSAKOO.’ Interestingly, MySmartPrice, which first spotted the model numbers, notes that only the main part of model numbers ‘SM-R840’ and ‘SM-R850’ are mentioned, and to see the full numbers, you need to click the link to the support pages.
To be clear, the support pages don’t showcase new features or anything else about the Galaxy Watch 3.
Previous leaks about the upcoming smartphone indicate that the SM-R840 model of the device features a 41mm size, whereas the SM-R850 comes in at 45mm. Additionally, the smartwatches with model numbers ‘SM-R845’ and ‘SM-R855’ are the cellular versions of the wearable.
Other information about the Galaxy Watch 3 suggests the smartwatch features a stainless steel case, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass XD, 5ATM water-resistance and MIL-STD 810G certification.
Schematics from the FCC and other certifications databases indicate that the Galaxy Watch 3 will also come with a heart-rate monitor on its rear and that both versions of the smartwatch sport GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Additionally, the Watch 3 is tipped to come with a charger that’s capable of 5W wireless charging.
The Galaxy Watch 3 was expected to launch alongside the Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2, but there’s a possibility it could release sooner given this latest leak. It’s also important to note that there’s no Galaxy Watch 2; it seems like Samsung is skipping the Galaxy Watch 2 in favour of Galaxy Watch 3.
