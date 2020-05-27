Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ to support 5G and 25W wired charging

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ smartphone is expected to launch in August, and, as with all phones, it will go through a variety of certifications before then.
The Galaxy Note 20+ has passed through the CCC (China Compulsory Certificate) certification process, which revealed support for 5G networks and 25W wired charging. According to the report, the phone was tested using Samsung’s EP TA800 charger that supports USB-PD (power delivery) and PPS (programmable power supply).
Along with 25W wired charging and 5G, the Note 20+ is rumoured to sport a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 processor and an Infinity-O screen as well as a 4,500mAh battery.
Source: SamMobile
