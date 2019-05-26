Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Win a Google Pixel 3a XL
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in June 2019
- Huawei Canada to provide security updates to current, in-stock phones despite block
- MSI GS75 Stealth Review: A miniature gaming monster
- Amazon’s Echo Link and Echo Link Amp: Which device is right for you?
- A look at Apple’s 27-inch 5K iMac (2019)
- 70% of Canadian YouTube users say platform is top learning source
- 2.75 million Canadians watched Game of Thrones’ finale on Crave
- Canadians pay 25% on phone plans than Americans: report
- Apple claims faster, refreshed MacBook fixes keyboard issues
- Telus invests $53 million in Montreal to prepare for 5G technology
- Innovation Minister announces Digital Charter
- Uber Canada opens new ‘engineering hub’ to focus particularly on Uber Grocery
- Scotiabank’s new mobile banking app rolling out today on iOS and Android
- Google discounts Pixel 3 and 3 XL in Canada
- OnePlus 7 Pro camera update to improve HDR, Nightscape and more
- Canadian millennials driving record foodservice sales, reaching $90 billion in 2018: report
- I own a Huawei phone in Canada: how does the U.S. ban impact me
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in June 2019
- Koodo tops ranks in customer satisfaction study
- Health Canada approves Apple Watch Series 4 ECG feature
- Rogers invests in ‘NB-IoT’ network technology to empower future of IoT
- Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in June 2019
