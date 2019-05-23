News
OnePlus 7 Pro camera update to improve HDR, Nightscape and more

The update should roll out in the next week

May 23, 2019

1:27 PM EDT

Even though the OnePlus 7 Pro scored handsomely in the DxOMark camera test, not everyone is impressed by its performance.

Through a forum post in response to complaints of camera quality, OnePlus representative Jimmy Z announced the team has been working on another significant camera update. The update should roll out to the latest OnePlus flagship in the next week.

According to Jimmy Z, the new update will contain improvements to HDR processing, Nightscape mode, and tweaks based on community feedback. The representative says the OnePlus 7 Pro will take much better photos after the update.

Although details are sparse, it seems that OnePlus has set its eyes on improving dynamic range and low light performance on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Source: OnePlus Forums Via: GSMArena

