Canadian millennials driving record foodservice sales, reaching $90 billion in 2018: report

Millennials and generation Z helped to increase foodservice sales by 5.1 percent in 2018, which drove sales to almost $90 billion, making foodservice the fastest growing sector in Canada, according to a recent report.
Food delivery also significantly increased in 2018, according to the report. Delivery orders placed online and on mobile devices totalled more than $4.3 billion, which is a 44 percent increase from the previous year.
“The days when targeting a baby boomer was a can’t miss strategy is over. Those under 40 are now driving the industry,” said Chris Elliott, senior economist at Restaurants Canada in a press release.
Seventy-nine percent of gen-Z consumers and 71 percent of millennials order food from a restaurant at least once a week or more, according to the report from Restaurants Canada.
Individuals under 30 spend around 44 percent of their ‘food dollar’ on food and beverages from restaurants, while those who are 65 and older spend only 27 percent.
“As generation Z and millennials look for convenience, eating out or ordering in is appealing as a time-friendly alternative to cooking,” said Elliott in a press release.
Millennials are showing an interest in environmentally sustainable locations and food options as well. Around 72 percent of restaurant business owners say they have undergone changes to their operations to become more sustainable.
Plant-based protein and locally sourced food are in demand, and there has been a decrease in plastic straws.
Source: Restaurants Canada
