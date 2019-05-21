Telus invests $53 million in Montreal to facilitate growth and prepare for 5G technology

Telus has invested $53 million CAD into its wireless and wireline networks in Montreal as part of a five-year billion-dollar commitment to Quebec.
The goal of the investments is to help Montreal prepare for the arrival of 5G technology, while helping the city continue to grow as one of the smartest cities in the country.
“For us, a network is more than just a technological infrastructure. It allows us to support Montreal’s knowledge economy and contributes to economic growth,” said François Gratton, the group president at Telus and chair of Telus Québec, in a press release.
These investments are part of a 20-year partnership between Telus and the Old Port of Montréal Corporation first launched in 2017. The partnership aims to equip the site with enhanced technologies and a free high-speed Wi-Fi zone.
The investment will promote the emergence of newer entertainment experiences in the Old Port. PY1, Lune Rouge Entertainment’s newest venture chose the location as its home base. PY1 will use Telus’ network to power the premiere of its show, Through the Echoes. Further, PY1’s venue uses technology to promote human creativity and also functions as a lab.
Telus has invested more than $175 billion CAD nationwide in its operations since 2000, and plans to add around $40 billion CAD in the next three years.
Source: Telus
