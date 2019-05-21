Google discounts Pixel 3 and 3 XL in Canada

Google recently launched its ‘Premium. For less’ smartphones in Canada, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
However, if you’re still looking to buy the higher-end Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the tech giant has once again reduced the cost of its pair of flagship Android handsets.
Similar to last month and back during the holiday season, here are the current prices for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
- 64GB Pixel 3 is now $749 CAD from its original $999 pricing
- 128GB Pixel 3 variant is $879 from its regular $1,129 pricing
- 64GB Pixel 3 XL is now $879 from its original $1,129 pricing
- 128GB variant Pixel 3 XL is currently $1,009 down from its regular $1,259 pricing
Google says the promotion ends on June 1st, 2019 at 2:59 ET/11:59pm PT. The company states that the offer is available “while supplies last and subject to availability.”
The Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,160 pixel resolution, 4GB of RAM, dual front-firing stereo speakers, a Snapdragon 845 processor.
The larger 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL features a 1,440 x 2,960 pixel resolution display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM.
Source: Google
