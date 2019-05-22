Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in June 2019

In June, Netflix Canada is set to get Aggretsuko season 2, 3% season 3 and Black Mirror season 5.
On top of that, expect shows and movies like Jurrasic Park, Inception, Apocalypse Now, Marvel’s Studios Avengers and all six seasons of Glee to join (and rejoin) the streaming service.
June 1st
- Arthdal Chronicles (Netflix Film)
- Oh, Ramona! (Netflix Film)
- A Dog’s Purpose
- Alien: Covenant
- Apocalypse Now
- Homefront
- Inception
- Jurassic Park
- Life in the Doghouse
- Police Academy
- Satan & Adam
- Shoplifters
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Net
- The Quake
- Jurassic Park III
June 3rd
- Malibu Rescue: The Series (Netflix Family)
June 4th
- Baroness Von Sketch Show: season 3
- The Guilty
- Miranda Sings Live… Your Welcome (Netflix Original)
June 5th
- A Silent Voice
- Babe
- Black Mirror: season 5 (Netflix Original)
- Couples Retreat
- Do the Right Thing
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee Returns
- Role Models
- The Boy Next Door
- The Breakfast Club
- Vertigo
June 6th
- Alles ist gut (Netflix Film)
June 7th
- 3%: season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Black Godfather (Netflix Film)
- The Chef Show (Netflix Original)
- Designated Survivor: season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Elisa & Marcela (Netflix Film)
- I Am Mother (Netflix Film)
- Rock My Heart (Netflix Film)
- Super Monsters Monsters Pets (Netflix Family)
- Tales of the City (Netflix Original)
June 8th
- The Edge of Seventeen
June 9th
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
June 11th
- Baby Driver
- Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12th
- Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot (Netflix Original)
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Boby Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13th
- The 3rd Eye 2 (Netflix film)
- Jinn (Netflix Original)
- Kakegurui xx (Netflix Anime)
June 14th
- Aggretsuko: season 2 (Netflix Anime)
- Alcasser Murders (Netflix Original)
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game (Netflix Original)
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: season 3
- Charite at War (Netflix Original)
- Cinderella Pop (Netflix Film)
- Leila (Netflix Original)
- Life Overtakes Me (Netflix Original)
- Murder Mystery (Netflix Film)
- Unite 42 (Netflix Original)
June 15th
- Taking Lives
- Mechanic
June 17th
- The Missing: season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Adam Devine: Best Times of Our Lives (Netflix Original)
June 19th
- Beats (Netflix Film)
- The Edge of Democracy (Netflix Film)
- Mr. D: season 8
June 20th
- Annabelle: Creation
- Le Chant du Loup (Netflix Film)
June 21st
- Ad Vitam (Netflix Original)
- Bolivar (Netflix Original)
- The Casketeers: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Confession Tapes: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Dark: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Evangelion: Death (True)2
- Girls Incarcerated: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Go! Live Your Way: season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Netflix Film)
- Mr. Iglesias (Netflix Original)
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Queen of the South: season 3
- The End of Evangelion
June 22nd
- Marvel Studios The Avengers
June 24th
- Forest of Piano: season 2 (Netflix Anime)
June 25th
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike (Netflix Original)
June 27th
- Answer for Heaven (Netflix Original)
June 28th
- 7SEEDS (Netflix Anime)
- Dope: season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Exhibit A (Netflix Original)
- Instant Hotel: season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Motown Magic: season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Paquita Salas: season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Chosen One (Netflix Original)
June 30th
- Anne with an E: season 2
- Glee: seasons 1-6
Coming Soon
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Trinkets (Netflix Original)
- Orange is the New Black: season 7 / Final season — July 26th
Podcasts
- I Hate Talking About Myself
- Watching With,,,
- Human Algorithm
- I’m Obsessed with This
- You Can’t Make This Up
Last Chances to watch
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (06/01/2019)
- Wedding Crashers (06/01/2019)
- Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 (06/05/2019)
- American Pie (06/05/2019)
