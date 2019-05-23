Koodo tops ranks, despite decline in customer satisfaction with purchase experiences: study

Overall customer satisfaction with the wireless purchase experience in Canada decreased in 2019, as Koodo Mobile ranks highest for the third consecutive year, according to a recent J.D Power study.
Satisfaction in 2019 ranked 793 (on a 1,000-point scale), while it ranked 799 in 2018, according to the study.
The study found that customers who had an in-store experience had a higher level of trust in their brand and had a better understanding of the plan’s fit, features and cost.
Customers who were given an explanation from a representative were more satisfied with the cost of the service than those who were not given an explanation.
The customers who received an explanation also had more trust towards their carrier, and had more brand loyalty.
“Brick-and-mortar stores remain a critical sales channel for carriers, providing a unique opportunity to leverage customer interaction that builds trust and loyalty,” said Adrian Chung, director of the Technology, Media & Telecom Practice at J.D. Power, in a press release.
The study ranked Koodo Mobile as having the highest purchase experience satisfaction, scoring 831 on the 1,000-point scale. Videotron ranked second with 826, and SaskTel ranked third with a score of 812.
The study analyzed responses from 5,435 customers who made a purchase within the past six months. The study was conducted from February to March of this year.
Source: J.D. Power
