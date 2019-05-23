Here’s what’s coming to Crave in June 2019

Bell has announced the content that’s coming to its Crave video streaming platform in June. We’ve broken down all the new content below by date.
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave+ Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave+Movies + HBO is an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
June 1st
- Bad Time at the El Royale (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- Big (Starz Programming)
- The Lonely Guy (Starz Programming)
- Man on the Moon (Starz Programming)
- Wedding Crashers (Starz Programming)
- Captain Fantastic (Starz Programming)
- Meet Joe Black (Starz Programming)
June 3rd
- Being Canadian (Starz Programming)
June 4th
- The Cocksure Lads (Starz Programming)
June 5th
- The Baby Formula (Starz Programming)
June 6th
- The Cold Blue @ 8pm ET (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- Around the World in 8 Meals
June 7th
- Killing Eve: season 2
- The Detour
- XY Chelsea *Documentary Premiere* @ 9pm ET
- Piercing (Crave+HBO+Movies)
- Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch (Crave+HBO+Movies)
- The Meddler (Starz Programming)
- The Descendants (Starz Programming)
- Mr. Deeds (Starz Programming)
- Air Force One (Starz Programming)
- Firewall (Starz Programming)
- It Follows (Starz Programming)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (Starz Programming)
- The Kingdom (Starz Programming)
- No Escape (Starz Programming)
- King of New York (Starz Programming)
- Rambo (Starz Programming)
- A Good Woman (Starz Programming)
- Permanent Midnight (Starz Programming)
- Shattered Glass (Starz Programming)
- Trade (Starz Programming)
- Traitor (Starz Programming)
- Waiting… (Starz Programming)
- In the Night Garden: season 5
June 8th
- A Star is Born (Crave + HBO + Movies)
June 9th
- Big Little Lies: season 2 @ 9pm ET (Crave +HBO+Movies)
- The Handmaid’s Tale: season 3 @ 9pm ET
June 10th
- The History of Love (Starz Programming)
June 11th
- Ice on Fire @ 8pm ET
June 13th
- Tall Tales (Crave + HBO + Movies)
June 14th
- 16 Shots @10pm ET
- Halloween (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- The Possession of Hannah Grace (Crave + HBO + Movies)
- Coraline (Starz Programming)
- Robot and Frank (Starz Programming)
- White Man Can’t Jump (Starz Programming)
- Fast Time at Ridgemont High (Starz Programming)
- In the Name of the Father (Starz Programming)
- Mallrats (Starz Programming)
- The Squid and the Whale (Starz Programming)
- John Q (Starz Programming)
- Trouble with the Curve (Starz Programming)
- Kick-Ass (Starz Programming)
- At the Middleton AKA Just One Day (Starz Programming)
- Critical Care (Starz Programming)
- Daybreaker (Starz Programming)
- A Different Loyalty (Starz Programming)
- A Star is Born (1954) (Starz Programming)
June 16th
- Euphoria @ 10pm ET
- City on a Hill @ 9pm ET
June 17th
- Falls Around Her (Starz Programming)
June 20th
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (Crave + Movies + HBO)
- Grand-Daddy Day Care (Crave + Movies +HBO)
- Corrina Corrina (Starz Programming)
June 21st
- Killjoys: season 4
- Cartoon Conspiracy
- It Will Be Chaos
- The Hate U Give (Crave + Movies + HBO)
- Dirty Grandpa (Starz Programming)
- Land of the Dead (Starz Programming)
- Magic Mike (Starz Programming)
- Land of the Dead (Starz Programming)
- Nymphomaniac Volume 1 (Starz Programming)
- Nymphomaniac Volume 2 (Starz Programming)
- Philadelphia (Starz Programming)
- In a World (Starz Programming)
- Think Like a Man Too (Starz Programming)
- City Island (Starz Programming)
- Saw (Starz Programming)
- Saw 2 (Starz Programming)
- Saw 3 (Starz Programming)
- Saw 3D (Starz Programing)
- Saw 4 (Starz Programming)
- Saw 5 (Starz Programming)
- Saw 6 (Starz Programming)
June 22nd
- The Old Man and the Gun (Crave+Movies+HBO)
June 24th
- Years and Years @ 9pm ET (Crave+Movies + HBO)
June 27th
- Mary Shelley (Crave + Movies + HBO)
June 28th
- Veronica Mars: season 1-3
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Crave + Movies + HBO)
- In the Valley of Ellah (Starz Programming)
- Independence Day (Starz Programming)
- The Interpreter (Starz Programming)
- ARGO (Starz Programming)
- Cinderella Man (Starz Programming)
- Premonition (Starz Programming)
- About Schidmt (Starz Programming)
June 30th
- The Rook (Starz Programming)
- The Loudest Voice
