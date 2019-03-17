Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- WWDC 2019 to take place from June 3-7 in San Jose
- How to flash the Android Q Developer beta
- Android Q beta now available to download on all three generations of Pixel smartphones
- Rogers to double investments in B.C. to improve wireless service
- BlackBerry creates new government subsidiary
- Ontario will reportedly ban cellphones from classrooms
- Apple makes its March 25th event official, invites say ‘It’s show time’
- Canadian government invests $300,000 in P.E.I’s electric vehicle fast chargers
- Canada’s operators bid for coveted 600Mhz spectrum in wireless auction
- Vidéotron posts 2.6 percent revenue growth, adds 33,100 mobile subscribers in Q4 2018
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Headphones Review
- Tesla to increase its Model 3, S and X prices as it keeps more stores open
