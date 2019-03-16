Triple Frontier, Queer Eye Season 3 are now on Netflix Canada [Streaming Saturdays]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column will focus on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Any shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
American Gods (Season 2)
The first episode of Season 2 of Neil Gaiman’s fantasy drama series American Gods is now available on Amazon Prime Video, continuing the massive conflict between the Old Gods and the New Gods. New episodes will be added to Amazon Prime Video every week.
American Gods stars Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover and Bruce Langley.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 11th, 2019
The full list of movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March can be found here.
Crave
American Graffiti
George Lucas’ second film before making Star Wars takes a look at rock ‘n’ roll culture in 1962. The coming-of-age drama stars Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat and Harrison Ford.
Original Canadian theatrical release date: August 11th, 1973
Crave release date: March 15th, 2019
Searching
Searching is a timely story about a father learning more about his missing daughter through social media as he races against the clock to find her. Interestingly, Searching is “shot” completely from the perspective of computer and smartphone screens, giving the film a unique presentation while challenging the actors to make the most out of their reduced presence.
Searching was co-written and directed by Aneesh Chaganty and stars John Cho, Debra Messing and Michelle La.
Original Canadian theatrical release date: August 31st, 2018
Crave release date: March 15th, 2019
The full list of movies and shows coming to Crave in March can be found here.
Netflix
Arrested Development Season 5-B
The second half of the fifth season of Netflix’s Arrested Development comedy series has hit Netflix and promises to see the dysfunctional Bluth family solve the mystery of who killed Lucille 2. The streaming giant hasn’t revealed if the series has been renewed, so it’s possible this is the Bluths’ swan song.
Arrested Development stars Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Toronto’s Will Arnett, Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera, and Tony Hale.
Netflix Canada release date: March 15th, 2019
Queer Eye Season 3
Everyone’s favourite feel-good show about a group of makeover artists is back for its third season. This time around, Netflix promises “hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”
Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.
Netflix Canada release date: March 15th, 2019
Triple Frontier
Triple Frontier, Netflix’s latest star-studded original film, is an action-thriller focused on follows a group of former Special Operations soldiers who reunite to plan a heist job.
Triple Frontier was co-written and directed by J.C. Chandor and stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal.
Netflix Canada release date: March 13th, 2019
The full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada in March can be found here.
What are you looking forward to streaming this week? Let us know below.
Image credit: Netflix
Comments