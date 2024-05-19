Best Buy’s ‘Early Summer Deals’ sale ends soon

If you’re in the market for pretty much anything smart-home or tech-related right now, there’s a good chance you’ll find something to your liking in Best Buy’s “Early Summer Deals” sale. Check out the full list of deals on Best Buy’s site, or see some of our favourite deals below:

TCL 55 Q5 Q-Class QLED Google TV for $499.99 (save $50)

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner – 10000 BTU for $299.99 (save $230)

Dell Inspiron 15 3520 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop for $549.99 (save $200)

HP 27″ All-in-One PC (512GB SSD / 16GB RAM) for $999.99 (save $300)

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Wet/Dry Vacuum for $479.99 (save $170)

Segway Ninebot Ekickscooter for $549.99 (save $150)

Vitamix 6500 Stand Blender for $419.99 (save $380)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $54.99 (save $15)

Eufycam 4K Ultra HD Outdoor Security Camera 3-Pack with Solar Panel for $599.99 (save $200)

JBL Bar 1000 880-Watt 7.1.4 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $1,499.99 (save $200)

Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E Router 3-Pack for $419.99 (save $110)

Sony WH-CH720N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $179.99 (save $70)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $40)

Garmin Venu 3 45mm GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $529.99 (save $70)

