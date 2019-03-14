Apple has confirmed that its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to take place in San Jose, California from June 3rd to June 7th at the McEnery Convention Center.
As is typical with WWDC, the event will be developer and software focused. Apple will likely show off iOS 13, watchOS 5 and the latest versions of tvOS and macOS.
“WWDC is Apple’s biggest event of the year. It brings thousands of the most creative and dedicated developers from around the world together with over a thousand Apple engineers to learn about our latest platform innovations and to connect as a community,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
Developers will be able to purchase tickets for WWDC on March 20th at 5pm PT/8pm ET at this link. Similar to past years, tickets will be issued through what Apple calls a “random selection process,” with developers being notified of their status by March 21st at 5pm PT/8PM ET.
Apple is also offering 350 WWDC scholarships this year, giving students and members of STEM organizations a free ticket and accommodations to the tech giant’s annual developer conference.
At WWDC 2018 Apple showed off iOS 12 for the first time along with ARKit 2.0 and Siri’s ‘Shortcuts’ feature.
