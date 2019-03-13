In its Q4 financial report for 2018, Vidéotron’s parent company Quebecor reported a 2.6 percent revenue growth totalling to $1.08 billion and added 33,100 connections to its mobile telephony service.
Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau said launching Fizz Mobile, the company’s discount carrier service, in 2018 helped boost the company’s numbers.
“[Fizz Mobile] will enable us to reach an entirely new market,” he said.
Vidéotron’s CEO Jean-François Pruneau said subscriptions to its mobile telephony service increased by 12.7 percent.
The report also indicated that mobile average billing per user slightly decreased from $53.56 in Q4 2017 to $53.25.
“Our efforts to expand our customer base and reach new geographic regions, combined with our effective targeting of customer needs, have been instrumental in our success,” Pruneau said.
Meanwhile, in terms of its internet cable service, Vidéotron said it added 7,000 new subscriptions, a 0.4 percent increase, and for its over-the-top streaming service Club illico, it added 17,900 memberships, which represents a 4.4 percent increase.
The company announced its earnings results a couple of months after Pruneau took over after succeeding Manon Brouillette.
Brouillette announced her departure in October 2018. She had been with Vidéotron for over 14 years.
Vidéotron is also participating in the 600 MHz spectrum auction, which was open to smaller regional players.
The valuable spectrum could help operators to use it in the rollout of 5G networks.
The government said it is setting aside 43 percent of the spectrum for regional players to foster competition.
Source: Vidéotron
Comments