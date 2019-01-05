Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10, Nokia 9 PureView and Moto Z4 Play leaks from this past week

From Samsung to Google, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news from December 29th, 2018 to January 4th, 2019.
Samsung
Samsung may release as many as five Galaxy S10 variants, including a budget S10 Lite, a standard S10, a larger S10+ and two 5G-capable S10 smartphones, the ‘Beyond X’ and the ‘Beyond Bolt.’
The Beyond Bolt is expected to be a Verizon-exclusive that’ll feature a larger battery than the other than the 5G variant.
Leaks also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will not feature an Infinity O-display.
A real image of the Samsung Galaxy S10 ‘Beyond 1’ has surfaced online. The image shows that the phone houses the Infinity O-display that’s also featured on the Galaxy A8s.
Samsung Galaxy S10 "Beyond 1," in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EMquh59Kln
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019
Rumours claim that Samsung’s foldable smartphone — expected to be called the ‘Galaxy Flex’ — will feature three main cameras. One of the lenses will be of the ultra-wide variant. According to the leak, the camera performance will also be similar to the upcoming Galaxy S10.
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is set to feature a 4,000mAh battery with a 24-megapixel shooter and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Additionally, the device is set to sport 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and an Exynos 9160 processor.
Xiaomi
This leak was interesting because it’s unclear if it’s for an actual phone or not. According to reliable leaker Evan Blass, an alleged Xiaomi foldable device has leaked online. It’s possible that this is a legitimate Xioami handset, but only time will tell.
Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019
Nokia
The Nokia 9 PureView leaked online with five rear-facing cameras. The leak appeared twice this past week, first as a render and later as a promotional video that revealed so much more.
According to the video, the phone will sport a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Qi Wireless Charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Additionally, the leaked video suggests that the handset will feature a 5.99-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,048 pixel resolution.
Motorola
A video of the Moto Z4 Play render has surfaced online. The device is expected to feature a single front-facing camera and a single rear-facing shooter.
The phone sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port and a waterdrop notch. Additionally, the handset is expected to use an in-display fingerprint scanner. Finally, the new device is expected to use the Moto Z’s signature magnetic connectors.
A Moto G7 clear silicone case has leaked online. Telling by the case, the phone will likely sport a waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras and a sizeable bottom chin.
Rumours suggest the rear-facing cameras contain 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, while the handset likely features a 12-megapixel selfie camera.
Sony
An AnTuTu benchmark of Sony’s rumoured Xperia XZ4 smartphone has surfaced online. The upcoming handset reportedly earned a score of 395,721 suggesting the phone sports a Snapdragon 855 chipset.
A Sony Xperia L3 case has leaked online. The case suggests the phone has a dual camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Image Credit: MySmartPrice
