Samsung Galaxy A50 to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery: report

New information about the Samsung Galaxy A50 has surfaced online courtesy of Netherlands-based publication Galaxy Club.
The handset features a 4,000mAh battery with a 24-megapixel shooter and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Dutch publication also suggests that this will be an optical fingerprint scanner instead of an ultrasonic variant. The optical fingerprint scanner is less secure than the ultrasonic one.
According to Galaxy Club, the device also sports 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and an Exynos 9610 processor. Additionally, the phone will run Android 9.0 Pie, which means it’ll also feature Samsung’s One UI.
Galaxy Club also indicates the handset will feature wireless charging.
The A50 will initially launch in European markets and is expected to release alongside the Samsung Galaxy A30, a phone that hasn’t really leaked yet. However, Samsung will reveal both smartphones after the Galaxy S10 at the end of February.
It’s important to note that it’s possible the Samsung Galaxy A50 will never release in Canada.
Source: Galaxy Club
