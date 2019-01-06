Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Canadian emergency management officials petition CRTC to mandate wireless emergency alerts tests
- Rogers Media employee group interested in magazine brands
- CIRA expects privacy, cybersecurity internet trends in Canada in 2019
- Night Mode camera comparison: OnePlus 6T vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL
- Bell’s Crave app streams only in 720p on ‘most devices’
- Rogers Fido increase cost of $60/10GB BYOD promo plans by $5
- Samsung roadmap shows when to expect Pie on your Galaxy phone
- Ontario court rules Uber driver can proceed with class action lawsuit
- Rogers Connected for Success low-cost internet program now working with 300 housing partners
- Here’s our first real look at the Samsung Galaxy S10
