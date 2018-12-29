Sony Xperia L3 case leaks, appears to match earlier leaks

Following the leak of a diagram of the Sony Xperia L3, an alleged case for the L3 has leaked too.
Several pictures of the case appeared on SlashLeaks. The case is clear and seems to be silicon. It also features chunky corners to help absorb drop impact.
Considering the earlier diagram only revealed the front of the L3, it’s hard to say if the case matches. However, the case does appear to have similar dimensions.
Further, it looks like the right side of the case has spots for the power button, volume rocker and side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This lines up with what’s shown in the earlier diagram.
Also of note is the camera cut-out on the case. There are two holes — the first is a longer oval-like shape with flat edges, likely for a dual-camera set-up. Below it is a smaller circle cut-out that will most likely fit around the flash.
Finally, the leak has a 100 percent trust score, lending further credence to the earlier diagram leak. We may see more of the Sony Xperia L3 as it approaches release. Additionally, the L3 will probably follow its predecessor, the L2, to Canada.
Source: SlashLeaks
Comments