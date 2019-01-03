Here’s our first real look at the Samsung Galaxy S10

While there have been many rumours and renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10, an image of the phone in the wild has finally surfaced courtesy of leaker Evan Blass.
Rumours indicate there will be at least four variants of the Galaxy S10, including the one pictured in Blass’ image, the ‘Beyond 1.‘ This version of the phone is set to be the standard take on the device akin to the Samsung Galaxy S9.
This is the first time we’ve seen a real photo of the phone, which corroborates that previously leaked renders of the device are correct.
The smartphone features a curved display with the company’s ‘Infinity-O’ camera cutout tech. The cutout houses a single selfie shooter. The handset also has the least amount of bezel of almost any Samsung device.
Rumours suggest the phone features a 6.1-inch display. With such a long display in the image, it looks like many of the rumours were on the money.
Other rumours indicate the handset will sport a Snapdragon 855 processor in the Canadian market, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an in-display fingerprint sensor and three rear-facing cameras.
While Blass is a great source for leaks, it’s always best to take everything with a grain of salt. Samsung will likely officially reveal the Samsung Galaxy S10 series in February right before the start of Mobile World Congress.
