Samsung’s foldable display smartphone to feature triple cameras: report

It's a feature the smartphone will borrow from the Galaxy S10

Jan 3, 2019

9:20 AM EST

Samsung’s upcoming foldable display smartphone will feature three main cameras, according to a new report from South Korea’s ETNews.

Citing internal Samsung supply chain sources, the publication writes that Samsung’s foldable display smartphone, which the company will reportedly market as the Galaxy Flex, will feature a triple-camera array that includes an ultra-wide lens.

ETNews says that camera performance should be similar to Samsung’s other upcoming high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S10.

If Samsung follows its usual playbook, it will announce the Galaxy S10 lineup at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in late February 2019.

It’s possible the firm could announce the Galaxy Flex alongside the Galaxy S10, though it seems ETNews believes Samsung will announce the phone sometime in the first half of 2019, instead of the first quarter of the year like the Galaxy S10.

Samsung showed off a prototype of the Galaxy Flex at a recent Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Francisco, California.

If Samsung sticks with the overall form factor it showed off at SDC, the Galaxy Flex will be capable of switching between a 7.3-inch tablet mode and a 4.5-inch smartphone mode.

Source: ETNews

