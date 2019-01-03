News
PREVIOUS|

Alleged Xiaomi folding phone surfaces in video, could be a hoax

This alleged phone folds like a poker player

Jan 3, 2019

3:47 PM EST

0 comments

Device leaker Evan Blass has tweeted out a short video showing off an alleged Xiaomi foldable smartphone. Unfortunately, Blass says he can’t confirm the authenticity of either the video or handset.

The only aspect of the device that’s visible in the video is the foldable display.

As you can see, the panel folds in two places. The left and the right sides of the phone fold in to give it the appearance of one of Samsung’s curved display smartphones.

It’s unclear if this phone-tablet hybrid is real. However, if it is in fact a legitimate device it’s possible that it’ll make an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week.

Recent rumours suggest that we’ll see foldable handsets from several big smartphone makers, including Samsung, LG, Huawei and Xiaomi.

Google announced that it will launch official support for foldable devices in 2019, so many more Android manufacturers are likely looking to the technology.

Source: Evan Blass

Related Articles

News

Oct 4, 2018

4:36 PM EST

LG Mobile CEO confirms company is developing foldable smartphone

News

Apr 4, 2016

7:41 AM EST

Samsung reportedly working on 5-inch smartphone that transforms into a 7-inch tablet

News

May 14, 2016

11:00 AM EST

Samsung will reportedly release five Galaxy flagship smartphones in 2017, including a foldable de...

News

Nov 23, 2018

9:19 AM EST

LG trademarks ‘Flex,’ ‘Foldi’ and ‘Duplex’ for possible folda...

Comments