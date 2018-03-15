Canadian-made Cuphead nominated for four BAFTA Game Awards, including best ‘Original Property’

Oakville, Ontario-based developer Studio MDHR’s Cuphead has been nominated four times in the British Academy Game Awards (BAFTAs).
The hit Xbox One and PC run-and-gun action game is up for best ‘Artistic Achievement,’ ‘Debut Game,’ ‘Music’ and ‘Original Property.’
The game with the most BAFTA nods overall is Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, the Norse mythology-based action-adventure that focuses on a female protagonist with mental illness.
Cuphead, meanwhile, is perhaps most notable for its 1930s animation-inspired visuals, with each individual frame painstakingly drawn and inked by hand.
The game’s beautiful art style, coupled with its punishingly difficult Contra-esque combat, has helped Studio MDHR sell over two million copies sold since its September 29th, 2017 launch.
Cuphead has also taken home several other awards over the past several months, including at The Game Awards, D.I.C.E. Awards and The Annie Awards ceremonies.
The BAFTA Game Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 12th.
In other Cuphead news, Studio MDHR co-founder Chad Moldenhauer and wife and co-developer Maja hosted a panel in Mississauga, Ontario to go behind-the-scenes with the making of the game. More on that discussion can be found here.
Via: IGN
