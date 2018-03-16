BMO partners with Finn.AI., Massively to launch chatbots

BMO has launched two chatbots thanks to a partnership with Finn.AI, which works with financial institutions to launch AI assistants, and Massively, which develops chatbots for companies at scale.
BMO Bolt, developed with Vancouver-based Finn.AI, offers guidance and information to customers in real time on Facebook. BMO Bolt was fed with 250 of the top customer questions received via BMO’s call centres, BMO.com, and the Online Banking help centre, and will continue to learn as it answers questions.
Toronto and New York-based Massively developed the BMO Virtual Assistant for Twitter, a menu-based question and answer chatbot for Twitter. Customers start in a traditional Twitter direct messaging experience, with the added option to engage with a BMO Virtual Assistant chatbot. Once chosen, they’re presented with a menu of available topics.
“Our goal is to provide an exceptional customer experience and meet our customers where they are, and digital is increasingly becoming the preferred way for our customers to engage with us on a daily basis,” said Brett Pitts, CFO of BMO. “The launch of these chatbots, and the integration of AI into our customer-facing technology, provides an opportunity to build upon the relationships we have with our digitally active customers and create more convenient and personalized experiences through both self-service and assisted-service channels.”
Source: BMO
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments