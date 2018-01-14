Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Google combines Android Pay and Google Wallet under a single banner, Google Pay [Read here]
- Toronto-based Nanoleaf reveals HomeKit-enabled 12-sided dice Remote [Read here]
- DAZN on what went wrong, and what’s up next for Canada [Read here]
- Half of Canadians would share personal info for lower insurance premiums [Read here]
- Apple offering up to $380 in credit for old iPad trade-ins [Read here]
- TCL to launch ‘Bronze Edition’ BlackBerry KEYone [Read here]
- Bixby will be on all Samsung connected devices by 2020 [Read here]
- Public advocacy group calls for CRTC inquiry into Canadian digital service providers [Read here]
- TCL announces ‘at least’ two new BlackBerry smartphones for 2018 [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile brings back $65/10GB iPhone 8 deal [Read here]
