TCL announces ‘at least’ two new BlackBerry smartphones for 2018

Chinese hardware manufacturer TCL has announced that it will release a minimum of two new BlackBerry devices this year

Jan 9, 2018

8:30 AM EST

The Canadian software company might not design or manufacturer smartphones anymore, but the Chinese company curating the BlackBerry device portfolio is looking to continue releasing new devices.

At the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, TCL announced that it would release “at least” two new BlackBerry-branded smartphones in 2018.

“It has been less than one year since we formally introduced the world to our all-new BlackBerry smartphones and we’ve seen very strong renewed interest thanks to devices like BlackBerry KEYone and BlackBerry Motion,” said Alain Lejeune, the global general manager for BlackBerry Mobile, in a January 9th, 2018 media release.

“With new BlackBerry smartphones from TCL Communication now available in over 50 countries around the world, we have a solid foundation to continue building upon our portfolio in the new year. This means customers can expect to see at least two new BlackBerry smartphones from us later this year.”

Alex Thurber, the senior vice president and general manager of mobility solutions at BlackBerry also announced plans to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo to BlackBerry devices.

In the same release, BlackBerry said that the BlackBerry Motion will receive an update to Android Oreo later this year.

The last device formally designed and manufactured by BlackBerry was the BlackBerry Priv, released on November 6th, 2015.

Roughly one-year-later, BlackBerry signed a long-term licensing agreement with TCL that allowed the Chinese company to design and release BlackBerry-branded smartphones.

The first BlackBerry device released by TCL was the DTEK50, followed by the DTEK60 which were BlackBerry-branded versions of Alcatel’s Idol 4 and Idol 4S smartphones.

TCL’s first original BlackBerry-branded smartphone was the KEYone — the second BlackBerry device running Android to feature a hardware keyboard. TCL followed up the KEYone with the BlackBerry Motion, a return to TCL’s efforts focusing on touchscreen devices running Android.

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    Instead of rolling out more crap hardware how about the company get down to actually rolling out the Oreo update for existing owners? Or is that something we can look forward to when Android P is finally on the market? smh

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Shh… quiet about that. CrackBerry will call you an ID-10t if you expect updates.

    • Marshall Davidson

      lol…Yeah no doubt. I just find it hilarious how Thurber has talked about the Oreo update since last year and while others are rolling it out the one company that prides itself on software updates continues to promise something it hasn’t delivered yet with no indication when it will.
      What they did to Priv and DTEK owners is nothing short of disgusting.

    • Victor Creed

      They’ve committed suicide IMO. After seeing how they handle things everyone should steer clear of this company’s products. Seriously.

    • Marshall Davidson

      It’s a mystery to me why they’d even want to remain in the hardware business via licensing. The brand is toast and by the looks of the share price the market is buying more into the narrative of this company being a player in autonomous driving technology. I remain skeptical of that but assuming they actually gain traction in this endeavour it just makes the hardware gambit even less appealing. Inevitably anyone buying a BB-labelled phone is going to end up with a paperweight within 2 years. Then again, that could be said about a lot of Android phones that stop updating also but the quality of hardware/software experience leaves much to be desired.

  • Graham Fluet

    They must be selling well enough. I wish they did a better job of supporting their older devices though.

  • bigshynepo

    “both of the phones BlackBerry Mobile has in mind will pack physical keyboards.”

    Fantastic, I can’t wait to see what they come up with!

    TLC has proven they can build great phones under the Blackberry brand and a flagship-spec KeyONE would get my money instantly, especially if it had dual-SIM.