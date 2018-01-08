Resources
Freedom Mobile brings back $65/10GB iPhone 8 deal

Jan 8, 2018

1:16 PM EST

7 comments

Freedom Mobile is once again offering a $65/10GB iPhone 8 promotion.

The carrier is offering the iPhone 8 64GB for $0 upfront on a $50 Big Gig 10GB plan with a $15 monthly MyTab Boost, bringing the full monthly bill to $65 per month.

It’s important to note, however, that the plan doesn’t include outgoing minutes — though a MobileSyrup reader notes that it’s also possible to get the deal with the $50 Big Gig Data + Talk 5GB plan that does feature unlimited calling on the home network.

Over a 24-month contract, the $15 monthly MyTab payments add up to $360 in total — a significant $569 reduction from the outright price of $929 and the highest MyTab bonus the carrier is currently offering.

The $50 Big Gig plan includes 10GB of full-speed data, unlimited global text, unlimited incoming calls and $0.05 per minute for calls to Canada and the U.S. on the carrier’s home network. On the away network, it offers 250MB of full-speed data, $0.05 per minute for all calls and unlimited global text.

Freedom Mobile offered a similar deal for Boxing Week that had a scheduled end date of January 3rd.

The carrier started selling new iPhones for the first time in December 2017.

Right now Freedom is also selling the LG G Pad IV for $0 down with 4GB of data for $15 per month, and has a promotion offering a free Samsung charging and memory bundle with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8 or S8+.

Update 08/01/18: Reader Leif Shantz notes that the deal also works with the $50 Big Gig Data + Talk 5GB plan which includes unlimited calling on the home network. Thanks Leif!

Source: Freedom Mobile Via: Red Flag Deals

Comments

  • Leif Shantz

    My friend got this deal, it doesn’t require the $50 10 GB plan as suggested, you can get this deal with the Big Gig + Talk 5 GB $50 plan. The 10 GB doesn’t have unlimited talk. On Freedoms website, it just requires a minimum of $50 plan.

    • MrQ

      Unlimited talk is $10 extra on the $50 10 GB plan

  • Firoj

    Just a thought: so if someone gets this deal, goes home and pays remaining device balance to break contract (360). Do they get iPhone 8 at really good price and get to keep their own existing plan.

    There must be something to prevent people from doing this. What am I missing?

    • Phantomplayz

      I tried doing that in the past, and walked right into the store and offered to pay remaining tab. They refused and said only if m canceling service or upgrading hardware. I asked them show me in writing where does it say that and their answer was its a known company policy. However when i called into customer service they said that was incorrect and i can pay off the tab anytime i wanted.
      No clear answer….hence why i took my “freedom” back and ported F out.

    • Firoj

      “They refused and said only if m canceling service or upgrading hardware.”

      That is actually perfect. Go to freedom and get iPhone 8 on tab with new number. 2 days later cancel service and pay device balance. You got yourself iPhone 8 for $360 plus tax plus at max 1 month bill. I would try it but I just uploaded to pixel 2 XL and don’t need new phone.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      I don’t think it works like this. The device balance is NOT $360. In that very same thread:

      https colon slash slash forums dot redflagdeals dot com/freedom-mobile-freedom-mobile-free-iphone-8-65-monthly-10gb-big-gig-data-plan-2-years-contract-its-back-again-2161524/7/#p28774587

    • Firoj

      This makes more sense. I was wondering they must have thought about this. Thanks for the link.