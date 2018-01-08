Freedom Mobile brings back $65/10GB iPhone 8 deal

Freedom Mobile is once again offering a $65/10GB iPhone 8 promotion.
The carrier is offering the iPhone 8 64GB for $0 upfront on a $50 Big Gig 10GB plan with a $15 monthly MyTab Boost, bringing the full monthly bill to $65 per month.
It’s important to note, however, that the plan doesn’t include outgoing minutes — though a MobileSyrup reader notes that it’s also possible to get the deal with the $50 Big Gig Data + Talk 5GB plan that does feature unlimited calling on the home network.
Over a 24-month contract, the $15 monthly MyTab payments add up to $360 in total — a significant $569 reduction from the outright price of $929 and the highest MyTab bonus the carrier is currently offering.
The $50 Big Gig plan includes 10GB of full-speed data, unlimited global text, unlimited incoming calls and $0.05 per minute for calls to Canada and the U.S. on the carrier’s home network. On the away network, it offers 250MB of full-speed data, $0.05 per minute for all calls and unlimited global text.
Freedom Mobile offered a similar deal for Boxing Week that had a scheduled end date of January 3rd.
The carrier started selling new iPhones for the first time in December 2017.
Right now Freedom is also selling the LG G Pad IV for $0 down with 4GB of data for $15 per month, and has a promotion offering a free Samsung charging and memory bundle with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8 or S8+.
Update 08/01/18: Reader Leif Shantz notes that the deal also works with the $50 Big Gig Data + Talk 5GB plan which includes unlimited calling on the home network. Thanks Leif!
Source: Freedom Mobile Via: Red Flag Deals
