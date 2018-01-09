News
TCL to launch ‘Bronze Edition’ BlackBerry KEYone

The device features a matte bronze finish on the popular BlackBerry-branded device

Jan 9, 2018

8:30 AM EST

3 comments

Chinese hardware manufacturer TCL has announced a ‘Bronze Edition’ BlackBerry KEYone.

The new device closely resembles the regular version of the KEYone, and is an almost identical device in terms of internal specs.The Bronze Edition KEYone once again features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a Snapdragon 625 processor and a 3,505mAh battery.

However, the new device features a bronze body, with bronze colour accents on the phone’s power button and volume rocker, as well as along the phone’s chassis.The new device also includes dual-SIM support in “select global markets,” according to a January 9th, 2018 media release.

TCL did not specify whether or not the new KEYone would launch in Canada.

  • Marshall Davidson

    TCL is following the same footsteps as Blackberry did with their failing hardware. Releasing new colours and ‘special editions’ in order to prop up flagging sales of the units in the mistaken belief the appearance will somehow make people want to have the device. It’s just plain silly and a hallmark of a failing brand that is looking for anything and everything to be appealing when it goes far beyond the aesthetics.

    How about an update to Android Oreo? Or are the owners here gonna get corn holed on that score too like PRIV and DTEK owners?

  • Marshall Davidson

    I’ve seen a few Keyone’s in the wild but still no more than I can count on two hands so on that basis its probably done marginally better than previous iterations but I’d venture to say not much better. We will never get any hard numbers on sales because neither Blackberry nor TCL is up to disclosing mediocrity and of course BB likes to pretend its out of the hardware business.
    I’m actually thinking of getting an Essential or Pixel 2 in the next month. In the case of the Pixel its still the most smooth and stable Android experience available.

  • bigshynepo

    I hope this phone, with it’s Dual SIM, comes to Canada.
    I’ll immediately replace my first-gen Blackberry KeyONE with one I can run two sim cards in.