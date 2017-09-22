SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 139: Speaking Frankly about the iPhone 8

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Sameer Chhabra, and Patrick O’Rourke sit down to talk Apple reviews and get Frank about phones.
Patrick was at the Apple keynote recently and had the chance to check out all of Apple’s new devices: the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple TV 4K. He sits down with the team to discuss his thoughts on the new devices and where Apple may be headed.
Two young entrepreneurs in Ottawa found themselves in a bit of hot water recently after taking credit for designing a phone that was actually just a rebranded device purchase from Alibaba. Rose brings us a story about the Frank phone and sheds some light on both sides of the controversy.
Finally, everyone’s favourite part of phone announcements — the leaks that tend to preempt them. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL designs have hit the web in advance of their official unveiling. The Syrupcast crew weighs in on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s rumoured new look
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Rose Behar, Patrick O’Rourke and Sameer Chhabra.
Total runtime: 39:59
Apple reviews: 2:40
Frank phone: 9:10
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL: 26:55
Shoutouts: 36:04
Sameer’s shoutout goes to Daniel Therrien. Rose is talking about the release of the LG V30. Patrick, during the #SwitchMinute, gives a shoutout to golfing on the Switch. Finally, Igor’s shoutout goes to Wes Anderson!
