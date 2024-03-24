Who do you think is the best smartphone manufacturer?

Smartphones vary in size, specs, processing power, and more; however, the biggest difference between devices isn’t the handsets themselves but the manufacturers who make them.

In Canada, the number of manufacturers who develop phones is decreasing as each year passes by. The country’s big stars include Apple, Samsung, and Google, but OnePlus, Nothing, Motorola, ZTE, and others are still trying to sell devices in our market. The industry is far more vast in other countries, with Asian manufacturers, including Huawei, Honor, Asus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Infinix, HTC, Tecno and other brands piercing their markets.

However, the question is, which brand makes the best smartphones? If you were to ask me, Samsung and Apple are obviously at the top, making wonderful devices, but the South Korean company also manufactures great foldables.

However, one shouldn’t discount Huawei or Honor. When I used to review Huawei devices, they would come topped with some of the best features, including Huawei’s P30 Pro, which was one of the first devices to launch with a 5x optical telephoto shooter.

So many devices are on the global market, but from your experience, which phone manufacturer do you think is the best?

I won’t personally say if any is the best or worst, but I’ve definitely had a lot of love for the HTC in the past, Samsung smartphones have great ratings, Asus’ smaller handsets have always been awesome, and Honor/Huawei come up with some of the coolest features.

However, I tend to use an iPhone day-to-day.