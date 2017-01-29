Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days:
- Samsung says Note 7 overheating was caused by battery issues [Read here]
- Samsung will not unveil the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress [Read here]
- Telus leads Rogers and Bell in network speeds, according to OpenSignal [Read here]
- Bell Let’s Talk Day sets record with over $6.5 million raised for mental health [Read here]
- Pokémon Duel is available on Android and iOS right now [Read here]
- Federal government lists job posting for chairperson of the CRTC [Read here]
- Axon 7 Mini Hands-on: Small phone, big sound [Read here]
- Rogers Q4 2016 earnings: Average postpaid subscriber bill increases by 5.6% [Read here]
- Samsung Galaxy S8 revealed in new leak [Read here]
- Rogers says RCS is the ‘future of messaging’ [Read here]
- Telus and Bell starting to shutdown its CDMA networks on January 31st [Read here]
- Rogers expects Joseph Natale to take position as CEO in July [Read here]
- Canadian AI innovators, your time is now [Read here]
- BlackBerry Mercury set to officially debut on February 25th at MWC [Read here]
- Chevrolet Bolt EV Hands-on: Charging forward [Read here]
- Samsung says it plans to focus on AI, entry-level smartphones in 2017 [Read here]
- LG G6 image leak reveals glass and metal design with barely-there bezels [Read here]
- New photos of HTC ‘Halfbeak’ Android Wear watch are here [Read here]
- Samsung confirms the Galaxy Note brand will continue with the Note 8 [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile cuts LTE plan by $10 for 10 months in limited time promotion [Read here]
- Quebec passes law that requires automakers to sell a minimum number of electric cars [Read here]
