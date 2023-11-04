Telecom news roundup: deals from Starlink, Rogers and Bell [Oct. 28-Nov. 3]

Both Rogers and Bell are offering $10/month discounts on select 5G plans for a limited time, while Starlink has a time-sensitive promotion on its hardware.

More information on the deals, as well as a roundup of other telecom news from this week, is outlined below:

Business

Telus customers can now access voice, text, and data services along Highway 14 in B.C.

Bell MTS launches fibre internet with symmetrical speeds of 3Gbps in select areas of Manitoba.

Vidéotron locked 214 unionized employees in Gatineau, Québecout out of work as contract negotiations turned sour.

Telus partners with TerreStar and Skylo to complete a two-way communications trial between smartphones and satellites.

Northwestel’s launched fibre internet in Mayo and Stewart Crossing, Yukon.

Bell reports slow mobile growth in Q3, 2023 earnings report.

Cogeco brought fibre internet to 23,000 homes in Canada and the U.S. over the fourth quarter, its recent earnings report shows.

Telus’ Q3 financial results show mobile and internet subscriber growth.

Bell will bring cable internet to select Québec communities later this month.

SaskTel will bring its infiNET service to Shaunavon, Saskatchewan.

Rogers and its flanker brand Fido now let users switch to an eSIM online.

Eastlink has launched a rebranded look.

Government

A Québec resident is facing a $40,000 penalty from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in relation to a “high-volume phishing campaign.”

Deals

Rogers rolls out a $10/month discount for 24 months on its 5G ‘Infinite Essential’ and ‘Infinite Premium’ plans.

Bell adds a $10/month discount to three of its 5G plans.

Starlink is offering its hardware for $499 for a limited time.

Chatr is offering up to 21GB of data a month for 24 months.