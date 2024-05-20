Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips coming to 20 laptops

Alongside some big announcements from Microsoft, Qualcomm announced that its Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips will be the “exclusive” platform to power the next generation of Copilot across laptops from several manufacturers.

Qualcomm said the first wave of 20 laptops sporting Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips will come from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung. Pre-orders are open now, and the laptops will be in stores starting June 18th.

In a press release shared with MobileSyrup, Qualcomm highlighted the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which boasts 45 TOPS of performance. Qualcomm said the X Elite and Plus are the only chips capable of bringing the new Copilot experiences to life.

Qualcomm also boasts about the chips’ performance per watt capabilities, noting the X Elite matches “competitor peak PC CPU performance at 60% less

power.”

The same applies to the X Elite’s NPU, which Qualcomm said offers the highest performance per watt for laptops. The company said its NPU is “up to 2.6X vs. M3 and up to 5.4X vs. Core Ultra 7.”

Finally, Qualcomm name-dropped several Windows laptops that will sport X Elite and/or X Plus chips. That includes Acer’s Swift 14 AI, the Asus Vivobook S 15, several Dell laptops (most notably the XPS 13), HP’s OmniBook X AI PC and EliteBook Ultra AI PC, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and Samsung’s Galaxy Book4 Edge.

Qualcomm also highlighted Microsoft’s newest Surface Laptop and Surface Pro, which got major updates that Microsoft revealed ahead of its 2024 Build conference in Seattle.