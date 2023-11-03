Eastlink launches new brand look

Nova Scotia-based telecom company Eastlink has undergone a brand transformation.

The rebrand is in partnership with the marketing agency Trampoline and focuses on customer accessibility.

“Our goal was to develop a brand platform that gets to the heart of why people should choose Eastlink and why it matters, while also drawing on our proud, Atlantic Canadian roots,” Rob Curley, vice president of sales and marketing, said in a press release.

Eastlink offers coverage accross Canada both through its own network and by way of partnerships with Bell, Rogers, Telus and Vidéotron.

Image credit: @Eastlink

Source: Eastlink