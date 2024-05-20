Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [May 20-26]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Trying (Season 4) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: May 22nd, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Six years after the events of Season 3, Nikki and Jason, who have become experienced adopters, need to support their teenage daughter when she wants to connect with her birth mother.

Trying was created by Andy Wolton (The Coopers vs. the Rest) and stars Esther Smith (Cuckoo) and Rafe Spall (The English).

Stream Trying here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Dune: Part Two

Original theatrical release date: March 1st, 2024

Crave premiere date: May 21st, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 2 hours, 45 minutes

After the fall of the House Atreides, Paul unites with Chani and the Fremen to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Based on Frank Herbert’s Dune novel, Dune: Part Two was co-written and directed by Gentilly, Quebec’s Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and features returning stars Timothée Chalamet (Paul), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney), Dave Bautista (Beast Rabban) and Stellan Skarsgård (the Baron) alongside series newcomers Austin Butler (Elvis), Florence Pugh (Midsommar) and Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can).

Stream Dune: Part Two here.

Shoresy (Season 3) [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: May 24th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament.

Shoresy was created by Listowel, Ontario’s Jared Keeso (Letterkenny) and stars Keeso, Toronto’s Tasya Teles (The 100), Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation’s Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) and Blair Lamora (Outlander).

Stream Shoresy here.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 [Disney+ Original]

‘ASSEMBLED: THE MAKING OF X-MEN ‘97’ is officially coming to Disney+ on May 22. “Spend time with the original cast members, along with new voices, as they reveal the stories behind the classic show and its uncompromising continuation.” pic.twitter.com/O899OEJ6r1 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) May 17, 2024

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 22nd, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour

Learn more about the making of Marvel’s critically acclaimed X-Men ’97 from the cast and creators.

All episodes of the first season of X-Men ’97 are now streaming on Disney+, while two more seasons are on the way.

Stream Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard) or $14.99/month (Premium).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Atlas [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 24th, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi action-thriller

Runtime: 2 hours

A government analyst is sent on a quest to defeat the robot warrior who upended her life.

Atlas was directed by Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador’s Brad Peyton (San Andreas) and stars Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Mississauga, Ontario’s Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us) and Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service).

Stream Atlas here.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 24th, 2024

Genre: Animated kids

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Six years after the events of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a global conspiracy.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory features the returning voices of Paul-Mikel Williams (Darius), Sean Giambrone (Ben), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy) and Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina).

Stream Jurassic World: Chaos Theory here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Prime Video

The Blue Angels [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: May 23rd, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

From Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Imax comes this documentary about the veterans and newest class of the Navy and Marine Corps flight squadron known as The Blue Angels.

Stream The Blue Angels here.

The Iron Claw

Original theatrical release date: December 22nd, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: May 23rd, 2024

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes

The Iron Claw is based on the true story of the Von Erichs, a wrestling family that dealt with a harsh patriarch and a series of other tragedies.

The film was directed by Canadian-born American Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and stars Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Maura Tierney (The Affair), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Stanley Simons (Superior) and Lily James (Pam & Tommy).

Stream The Iron Claw here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Image credit: Crave