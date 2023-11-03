Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series rumoured to launch with both Qualcomm and Exynos chips in some regions

It’s possible that Qualcomm will not be the only company making chips for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series.

South Korean publication The Elec reports that Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon said in a conference call that “Galaxy S24 will be released soon” and “Qualcomm has the majority market share (in terms of payload). We expect it to take a (majority share).”

The Elec interprets this as Samsung’s S24 not only using the Qualcomm chipset but also its own Exynos processor. Samsung has done this in years past, with some regions getting its Exynos chip and others getting Qualcomm’s latest processor.

Rumours point to the Exynos and Qualcomm processors being featured in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ but that the Ultra will offer Qualcomm’s chipset — at least in some regions. It’s important to note that similar to years past, this is likely a regional change and in North America, all of Samsung’s S-series smartphones will likely feature Qualcomm chipsets.

Samsung’s S24 series is rumoured to launch on January 18th. Other rumours point to the S24 Ultra variant featuring a Titanium Frame.

Source: The Elec Korea